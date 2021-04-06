Social Circle Farmers Market at Friendship Park this weekend

Photo credit: Downtown Social Circle Facebook Page

Now the spring weather has returned, it is time for Farmer’s Market season to pick up, beginning in Social Circle this weekend Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 8 – 10, 2021. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Social Circle Farmer’s Market is located in Friendship Park and will be open each week on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friendship Park is located at 104 South Cherokee Road Social Circle GA 30025.

This year there will be three new vendors bringing their produce to the market. Follow the Downtown Social Circle, GA Facebook page for a weekly schedule of vendors and times they will be at the market. If you are interested in being a vendor in our Farmer’s Market, visit the website or come by the welcome center for an application.