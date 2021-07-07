Social Circle final concert in Friendship Park for the Summer of 2021

The Sandy Creek Band, contributed photo.d mo

You’re invited to the final concert in the Social Circle Summer of 2021 series this Friday night in Friendship Park. The featured performers are the Sandy Creek Band with Special Guest, April Allen!

The band is described as “a rockin little band from Loganville. This five-piece band brings Country and Classic Rock loud and proud to where ever they play. Anything from Haggard to AC/DC , Skynard to Jamey Johnson, Ted Nugent to Johnny Cash.” The band claims to have a wide range in their influences – something for everyone. Read more about the band on the Facebook page.

The concert is from 7 – 9 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Friendship Park, located at 184 S. Cherokee Road in Social Circle. This is a free concert.