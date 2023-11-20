Social Circle, Ga. has several open job postings

11/20/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Top News 0

The City of Social Circle is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle Career website on Nov. 14, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Fire CaptainFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Public Works Maintenance WorkerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Wastewater Plant OperatorFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications

Forms and information

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:

City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply