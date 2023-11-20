Social Circle, Ga. has several open job postings

The City of Social Circle is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle Career website on Nov. 14, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Certified Firefighter/EMT Full Time Open Until Filled Dependent on qualifications Fire Captain Full Time Open Until Filled Dependent on qualifications Police Officer Full Time Open Until Filled Dependent on qualifications Public Works Maintenance Worker Full Time Open Until Filled Dependent on qualifications Wastewater Plant Operator Full Time Open Until Filled Dependent on qualifications

Forms and information

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:

City of Social Circle

ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

