Social Circle, Ga. has several open job postings

The City of Social Circle is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle Career website on Nov. 14, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Fire Captain
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Public Works Maintenance Worker
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Wastewater Plant Operator
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
Forms and information
Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:
City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
