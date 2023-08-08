Social Circle girl named Role Model Princess

Contributed photo

A local girl returned to Walton with a pageant crown in hand after winning a prestigious title at an Orlando event.

Claire Ruby, of Social Circle, was crowend Miss International Role Model Princess recently at the 2023 Royal International Miss International Pageant Finals in Orlando.

Claire, daughter of Garett and Carolyn Ruby, is a 7-year-old gifted student and rising second grader who attends Social Circle Primary School.

In her free time, she enjoys tumbling, performing in theater at the Social Circle Theater, soccer, swimming, and of course participating in pageants.

This was her second year competing Internationally at Royal International Miss. She went to Orlando as the North Georgia Princess and returned as the International Role Model Princess.

Her platform is Helping Heroes: being a military child, she believes it’s important to show veterans that they are loved and supported. She looks for ways to support them locally (she is a junior member of the American Legion Auxillary Gary Lemonds Unit 332) and enjoys preparing care packages to send to deployed troops. She collects donations such as travel sized toiletry items, non-perishables, and activity books.

The international pageant included a personal interview, onstage introduction, fashion wear runway and evening gown competition.

Over 180 girls from around the world assembled for a week of pageantry, parties and the opportunity to forge new friendships at the Double Tree hotel at Universal Studios.

Overall, the pageant’s international delegates volunteered more than 11,000 hours in their communities over the past year, earning various awards and scholarships at the 2023 finale event.

The newly crowned queens will spend the next year promoting their titles in their home states.

Claire also earned several other awards at the pageant, including the academic excellence award, community service portfolio, optional scrapbook and international photogenic winner, as well as first runner-up in role model scrapbook, third runner-up in purple passion and fourth runner-up in casual wear.

If anyone would like to donate items towards Claire’s military packages, please contact rubycarolyn@ yahoo.com.