Social Circle has only 1 city council seat that is contested

Check back here for results after the polls close

If you had not voted before Friday, Tuesday, Nov. 2 is your last chance to cast your ballot. In Social Circle there is only one race that is contested along with a vote for or against continuing the Education Local Option Sales Tax. District 1 Councilwoman Traysa Price is the only person on the ballot with an opponent. She is facing a challenge from Adolphus Gaither. District 3 Councilman Nathan Boyd qualified unopposed.

On the School Board, Incumbent School Board Chairman John M. Callhan and District 2 and 4 seats will be filled by incumbents Antonio Rico Jackson and Sabrina Renee Sanford-Flint respectively.

The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at the Middle School Activity Center located at 154 Alcova Drive, Social Circle Georgia. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

By noon on Friday, 169 people had cast ballots in the early vote in Social Circle. A total of 103 absentee ballots had been cast county-wide. total of 1925 ballots had been cast county-wide

Click or tap on this link for a Sample Ballot for all the Walton County elections.

Election results

District 1 City Council

Traysa Price (I)

Adolphus Gaither

Education Local Option Sales Tax

Yes

No