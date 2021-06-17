Social Circle Independence Day Celebration on June 26 and will be a little different in 2021

Social Circle Independence Day Celebrations 2019. Photo credit: Melanie Ann Jackson

The 2021 Independence Day Celebration in Social Circle will be moved from Stephen’s Park to Downtown Social Circle and activities will be a little different from prior years. From noon until 5 p.m on June 26, Cherokee Road will be closed to traffic for a street festival with about 10 to 20 arts and crafts and food vendors as well as a car show. The proceeds from the car show will be dedicated to the “Police Who Care” fund – a charity supported by law enforcement agencies for community benefit. Local law enforcement agencies from around the region will be present to show their support.

When the car show ends, vendors will leave for the area to be cleared and prepared for re-opening at 7 p.m. for the evening celebrations.

Beginning at 7 pm in Friendship Park will have a concert featuring the 80’s cover band, the 80ators. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening. Four food trucks will be parked adjacent to Friendship Park to supplement restaurants in keeping attendees fed and refreshed.

And to end the festivities, at 9:45 p.m. there will be a fireworks display. At the conclusion of the Fireworks, Police and Fire staff will assist a safe and orderly flow of traffic from the event.