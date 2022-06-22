Social Circle Independence Day Parade and Fireworks is Saturday, June 25

Walton County’s Independence Day Celebrations begin early with the City of Social Circle Independence Day Parade at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The full celebration follows at 6 p.m. and concludes after the fireworks display that begins at 9:45 p.m. Between the parade and the fireworks, there is plenty of fun for all with food, fun and live music.

The event will take place at Social Circle Middle/High School and will feature the 80ators from 7:30pm-9:30pm. Fireworks will begin at 9:45pm!