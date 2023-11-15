Social Circle lights up the Tree Friday to usher in the Christmas Season

Fun activities for the family as you get into the Christmas Spirit

The City of Social Circle Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting will be from 6 – 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Friendship Park. Children can visit with Santa and the Grinch, play Christmas games, decorate cookies, make s’mores and enjoy some hot chocolate before making Christmas themed crafts.

Holiday goodies and activities will be available. Friendship Park is located at 166 N. Cherokee Road in Social Circle.

