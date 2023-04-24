Social Circle opens a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store

Social Circle Mayor David Keener on hand to welcome the staff of the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree, which is now is open at 1317 N. Cherokee Road. Contributed photo

(SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA – April 24, 2023) Social Circle Mayor David Keener was on hand last week for the grand opening of Social Circle’s Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store at 1317 N. Cherokee Road.

After merging the two brands in 2015, Family Dollar opened it first combo store in 2019, targeting communities of 3,000 – 4,000 people that were considered areas where Dollar Tree wouldn’t normally open stores. The initial roll out was deemed a success with the combo stores reporting about 20 % more sales than the standalone Family Dollar Stores. Since then, the company has now expanded its combo stores into other larger markets.

“The new combo store is much larger. It’s located in the building that most recently housed Solid Rock Church, just north of Mamie’s Kitchen,” Keener said. “For many years we have had a small Family Dollar store next door to Freshway Grocery. They closed it and combined it with Dollar Tree who, I believe, owns both companies.”

The new combo store offers a larger selection of groceries and household necessities as well as well as the regular lower priced variety items that the individual stores had become known for. The Dollar Tree part of the store offers “ever-changing items such as seasonal celebrations, party supplies, crafts, snacks and cleaning supplies” and the Family Dollar part offers “at everyday low prices – toys and beauty supplies to household cleaners, home decor and grocery items.”

Hours of operation are:

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Keener said he believes another Family Dollar combo store is expected to open next month in Monroe. That one will be where the old Family Dollar was in the shopping center where Rose’s Department Store and Los 3 Amigos is located.