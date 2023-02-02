Social Circle PD K-9 officer retires after 56 ‘dog years’ on the job

Social Circle Police Department K-9 Charlie spent his final “working” day Jan. 6, honored at a ceremony, eating cake and receiving belly rubs and toys.

K-9 Charlie started at the SCPD in 2017 after being donated from the Netherlands. Upon his arrival, K-9 Charlie was partnered with Officer Chad Hunt, where they both completed narcotics detection training.

After the departure of Officer Hunt, K-9 Charlie was partnered with Officer Robert Orr until K-9 Charlie’s retirement at 56 “dog years” on the job. K-9 Charlie has played a vital role as a partner with the SCPD in helping detect illegal drugs over the years. He has demonstrated his detection training at Citizen’s Police Academy and Youth events during his tenure.

K-9 Charlie and his handler plan to spend more time with family, so K-9 Charlie can enjoy chasing, belly

rubs, and endless playtime. K-9 Charlie will be missed by many of our SCPD officers