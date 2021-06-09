Social Circle provides the summer concert music this Friday

On Friday, June 11, it will be Social Circle’s turn to provide summer concert music for local residents. The community is invited to come out from 7-9 pm to Friendship Park to listen to the music of Payne and Trouble, a local acoustic trio playing classic country and classic rock! Bubba Jon’s Food truck and Kona Ice will be there again serving up some food and icy treats!
This is a free concert. Friendship Park is located at 166 N. Cherokee Road in Social Circle.
