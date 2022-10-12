Social Circle receives $1 million grant for sewer improvements

The City of Social Circle has been awarded a $1 million 2022 Community Development Block Grant to improve sewer infrastructure in the Marco Estates area.

“We are honored to have received this award,” Social Circle Mayor David Keener said. “This grant will ensure our residents receive the quality of life they deserve by allowing us to provide improved services.”

The city applied for the CDBG grant through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The federally funded CDBG program assists low- to moderate-income residents through development projects and infrastructure improvements, according to dca.ga.gov. To qualify for a CDBG grant, cities like Social Circle must have timely audits and complete comprehensive plans, as well as demonstrating an urgent necessity for the proposed community rehabilitation project.

The City’s consultant, Allen Smith Consulting of Monroe, and the City’s engineering firm, Turnipseed Engineering, assisted City officials in preparing the grant award application in September 2021. The CDBG awards were announced on Sept. 23, and the City will officially receive the grant on Oct. 26.

The scope of the project will include portions of S. Cherokee Road, Marco Drive, Paige Court, Colette Lane and Wildwood Drive. The project is still in the design phase.

The City, its engineer and ASC will meet with representatives from DCA in November to set a timeline for the project.

