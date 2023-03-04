Social Circle seeks new police chief

Social Circle Interim Police Chief Capt. Samantha Rose

The City of Social Circle is in the market for a new police chief.

The search began almost immediately upon the departure of the previous chief, Will Brinkley, who left the post last month.

Brinkley had been hired from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. He resigned as Social Circle’s chief to return to that department, mayor David Keener said.

Long-time Social Circle Police Department employee Samantha Rose is the interim chief. Capt. Rose has been with the department for almost a decade.

Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor said Thursday afternoon the job is still being listed as open.

Taylor will work with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police on candidate vetting.

“It will probably be another 60 days before the process is complete and we have someone in place,” Taylor said. “Right now, we are just letting the process play out. We will have some good candidates and will move forward once the application window is closed.”