Social Circle seeks participants for its Independence Day Parade and vendors for its Celebration on June 25

The City of Social Circle will begin its Independence Day celebration with a parade at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The celebration follows at 6 p.m. and concludes after the fireworks display that begins at 9:45 p.m. The event will take place at Social Circle Middle/High School and will feature the 80ators from 7:30pm-9:30pm. Fireworks will begin at 9:45pm!

Participants and vendors are still being sought as there are spaces available.

All forms of vehicles EXCEPT bicycles, tricycles are allowed in the parade! You must fill out a registration form, it is attached for your convenience. We want to see all those floats, classic cars, trucks, golf carts, tractors, whatever you want to show off!!

There are some food vendors signed up and will not allow duplicate food items. Food already covered includes:

BBQ (pulled pork, Brunswick stew, brisket)

Ice Cream

Sno Cones

Popsicles

Roasted Corn

Pork Skins

Parade Applicants

Parade line-up begins at 3:30 p.m. behind the Board of Education office in Social Circle off Memorial Drive. Parade will begin PROMPTLY at 5:00 p.m. The route will go up Memorial, take a left onto Cherokee, left at the traffic light onto W. Hightower then left at the round about onto Alcova, then finally left back onto Memorial.

The Social Circle Independence Day Parade is open to anyone who wishes to participate. Neighborhoods, families, civic organizations, clubs, churches, and politicians are encouraged to enter! Participants can ride on golfcarts, in vehicles and on floats/trailers. Classic cars, trucks, and tractors are welcome too! No walking next to or near rolling vehicles will be allowed.

Please read guidelines below and a send completed application to Amber McKibben, PO Box 310, Social Circle, GA 30025, or email to amckibben@socialcirclega.gov. For more information, call 770-464-1866.

Required information on application:

ENTRY NAME:

CONTACT NAME/EMAIL:

PHONE:

PARADE GUIDELINES:

Do NOT throw candy (or anything else) from cars, floats, or vehicles. This presents a safety hazard.

Loudspeakers and/or music may be used during the parade itself but must be turned off during the parade line-up period.

No trailers over 24ft long will be allowed.

Prizes will be awarded based on the following categories: Best overall, Most Patriotic and Community Spirit.

Parade line up is done on a first come basis.