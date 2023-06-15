Social Circle to celebrate Independence Day 2023 early with parade and celebration on June 24

As with Loganville, the City of Social Circle will celebrate the 2023 Independence Day occasion early with a Celebration and Parade on Saturday, June 24.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. and go through Downtown. This will be followed by the celebration which starts at 7 p.m. and concludes after the fireworks display that begins at 9:45 p.m. Between the parade and the fireworks, there is plenty for all to join in the celebration with food, fun and live music.

The deadline to apply to be a vendor is Friday, June 16, 2023. Click or tap on this link to apply. For more information call 770-464-1866.