Social Circle to face Raburn County in Round 2 of the GHSA Football Championship Friday

Social Circle High School quarterback Logan Cross tries to elude a defender in Friday’s overtime playoff win against Whitefield Academy. Photo credit: Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

According to the Walton Tribune, “after having two of the best games of his illustrious career, in which he passed for over 600 yards and eight touchdowns, Social Circle senior quarterback Logan Cross had one his worst in the first round of the Class A, Division I playoffs Friday night at Redskins Stadium.” However, he still managed to pull it out, beating Whitefield Academy 10-7 last week to secure a place in Round 2 of the GHSA Football Championship on Nov. 18, 2022.

Social Circle will take on Rabun County in Tiger, Ga. in Round 2. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. tonight. To follow the game, go to The Walton Tribune Facebook page at this link.

You can get full details of the Social Redskins Round 1 win on The Walton Tribune at this link.