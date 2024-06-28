Social media video showing people being transported in moving truck did not seem to be human trafficking

ORIGINAL: (Duluth, Ga., June 27, 2024) – The Gwinnett Police Department has received several inquiries from the media about a social media video that shows people riding in the back of a moving truck. The person who posted the video indicated that people in the back of the truck were tied up and possibly being trafficked.

Our officers stopped that vehicle on June 21, on I-85 Northbound near Sugarloaf Pkwy. The back of the van had two families (eight people total including two juveniles). They were not tied up or in distress. They appeared healthy and agreed to speak with the officers. The occupants all told officers that they were traveling from Alabama to Maryland for a new job opportunity. The truck also included their personal belongings.

The driver of the truck was cited for allowing the occupants to ride in the back of the truck without a seatbelt. The occupants were taken to a local business by officers and dropped off so that they could find an alternate way to get to Maryland.

There is no evidence at this time of human trafficking.

