Softies expands to east coast, opening new headquarters in Gwinnett County

New 20,000 Sq. Ft Distribution Center Supports Growth into Everyday Apparel and Accessories

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Softies joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to announce their expansion to the east coast with a new headquarter facility in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia.

Softies is a 15-year-old company that designs functional loungewear, sleepwear and robes. This expansion moves the company’s operations from Edina, Minnesota to 6573 Warren Drive, Norcross GA 30093. Their corporate headquarters will remain in the Midwest.

“We are so grateful to Gwinnett County for welcoming Softies to the region and supporting us as we become established,” said Softies CEO Shelley Foland. “We look forward to growing Softies nationwide and enhancing our customer service capabilities, meeting their requests in real time.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Softies PJs to its new home in Georgia,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray said in a press release. “I’m confident Georgia’s central location and extensive logistics network will provide the company with a strong competitive advantage that will help them continue to meet the demands of their e-commerce customers.”

Selected to be part of Oprah’s Favorite Things List for four years in a row, Softies’ products highlight softness and balance luxury with functional features, such as their innovative Wellness Fabric. The fabric utilizes drirelease® technology, helping to regulate body temperature up to 10 degrees and wick away perspiration, a property spun into the DNA of Softies’ fabrics, never washing out.

“We are excited to welcome Softies to Gwinnett County as they relocate their operations from out-of-state,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in the release. “Business growth within our community like this relocation helps to power the Gwinnett Standard.”

“Gateway85 is an incredible location for manufacturing and distribution companies like Softies. We are thrilled they’ve decided to join our Community Improvement District as they open their new east coast headquarters,” said Gateway 85 CID Executive Director, Emory Morsberger. “Our resources, like the State Opportunity Zone, will help to fuel their growth within our community.”

Deven Cason, Director of Economic Development represented Partnership Gwinnett on the project.Cason said, “Welcoming their new headquarters to Gwinnett County is not only a great opportunity for the community, but it is a testament to our unique and diverse talent pool.”

To learn more about Softies., please visit www.softiespjs.com.

For more information, or to learn how to get involved in local economic development efforts, please visit www.partnershipgwinnett.com.