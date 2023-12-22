Some children get a Christmas blessing this year thanks to Greater Life Church

MONROE, GA (Dec. 17, 2023) Greater Life Church, located on Highway 78 between Monroe and Loganville, Georgia, has wrapped up its third annual CHRISTmas Blessing event.

Children’s pastors Christi and Johnathan Buckner explained, “Three years ago our youth pastors Brent and Jennifer Butler had a vision to start The CHRISTmas Blessing after going on a mission trip where a similar thing was done. They have executed this vision so well and each year it grows! Our goal was to be a blessing but, honestly, we were blessed more by the joy we saw as the Love of Christ was shared all day!”

A total of 110 volunteers provided $75,000 in toys/bikes to over 150 families and nearly 400 kids. It takes weeks to prepare for the event. Church members do the shopping with their own or donated funds. Corporate support was received from Walmart, Synergy Blasting, At Heart Photography, Gifted Monroe, Rise Athletics, and E.R.Snell. Nearly 300 new bicycles were checked over and repaired if necessary. Their tires were checked again on event day to avoid disappointment. Toys were sorted by age and gender. The barcode of every toy was scanned to obtain donation totals and determine popular toys for next year.

Because they didn’t want “shoppers” to feel rushed in making their selections, they added activities in the sanctuary for those waiting, including coloring books, crayons, games, singing, stories, crafts, snacks, entertainment by Pastor Jason and Worship Leader Candace, and a visit with Santa.

Jennifer Butler said, “We have just been amazed at what God is doing through this outreach event. So many people have joined in giving their time, money, and resources to make this event successful. It was a great day as we were able to show God’s love to the community.”

Entering his third year at Greater Life Church, Pastor Jeremy Bryan said, “I have been amazed by the generosity of the congregation and community. Even after a capital campaign for church renovations and a new name launch, people gave and gave. One of our volunteers came to help because she received a blessing last year and wanted to give back. It’s not about toys; it’s about Jesus and His love. I love knowing that these children will remember that God’s people loved them enough to give them a Christmas blessing.”



