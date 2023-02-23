Son charged in the Walton County Valentine’s Day murder of his mother

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 22, 2023) – Thomas Daniel Rylee, 41, was arrested on Valentine’s Day following the shooting death of his mother.

Major Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that Rylee is being held on multiple charges and that the victim is his mother. He said, however, that the case has not been closed and the investigation continues.

The victim is Kathleen Ann Laughlin Rylee, 61, of Monroe.

According to WCSO jail records, Daniel Rylee is being held on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime and convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Lieutenant Zach Barrett of the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division told The Walton Tribune last week that the Uniformed Patrol Division responded to the shooting and Rylee, who resided at the scene of the shooting, was subsequently arrested.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.