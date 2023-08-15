Sonny Turner named Supervisor of the Year for GACD

Contributed photo: GACD President Jake Ford with Sonny Turner and his wife

Savannah, GA – The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts held their annual Hall of Fame Banquet on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 during their Annual Meeting to honor and award those individuals who have gone above and beyond to further conservation efforts for our state.

In appreciation of District Supervisors’ commitment to the protection of Georgia’s natural resources, GACD presents a Supervisor of the Year award annually at Annual Meeting. The award recognizes exemplary achievements, leadership, and service to GACD, NACD, and local communities. This year, Sonny Turner, District Supervisor representing Walton County Conservation District, is the 2023 Supervisor of the Year. Mr. Sonny Turner has been a District Supervisor since 2010. Mr. Turner’s efforts toward conservation in Walton County begin with the youth. He is known for taking high school students under his wings and giving them resources to succeed in the agriculture and conservation fields. He spearheads scholarship opportunities and is a fierce supporter of sending students to the Natural Resources Conservation Workshop every year. He also takes pride in sharing the benefits of conservation to local farmers. He frequently gives tours on his family farm in Greene County to highlight the use of conservation practices such as erosion control, invasive species management, and pond management. He serves on many state and local leadership positions including Alternate Vice President for GACD Group 2. Sonny is completely dedicated to the success of the Conservation District and conservation efforts in Walton County and is much deserving of this award. Sonny was nominated for this award by the Walton County Conservation District. Thank You and congratulations to Sonny Turner for his dedicated service!

The mission of GACD is to advocate for the conservation of Georgia’s natural resources by providing organization, leadership and a unified strategic direction to the Conservation Districts of the state. For more information on GACD or to explore opportunities on how you can support our efforts, please visit us online at www.gacd.us or on Facebook @GACDConserve.