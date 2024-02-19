Soon to open Thirsty Moose in Monroe is still hiring

According to a note on the door and Facebook page of the Thirsty Moose on N. Broad Street in Monroe, the soon-to-open restaurant is still hiring for an experienced chef, a manager with bartending experience and experienced cook.

Interested parties (need to be 21+) can email resume to MK.ThirstyMoose@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on social media and on the location of The Thirsty Moose on Feb. 16, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

