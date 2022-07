ALBANY, NY (07/08/2022)– The College of Saint Rose congratulates Sophia Rijo of Loganville, GA, who earned the following degree(s)/certificate(s): Bachelor of Science Management .

The College of Saint Rose (www.strose.edu) is a dynamic, progressive college in Albany, New York, the capital city, where teaching is the first priority. The Saint Rose experience empowers students to improve themselves and the world around them.