Soup-er Bowl Saturday Soiree at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts on Feb. 11

Join in the Soup-er Bowl fun at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts this Saturday, Feb. 11

We start serving at 11:30 – until we run out!

​Come early for the best selection of bowls!

See this reel on Facebook for a preview – and YES we are pre-selling bowls! Buy your bowl, keep your receipt and come back Saturday for your soup!

We’re bringing back our SOUPer 😎popular SOUPer Bowl 🥣 event!!

Just in time for the Super Bowl – you’ll have some great food and serving bowls!

Rebecca and her students and other potters here (Linda Russell and others) have made 160+ bowls for you to choose from – different styles and sizes and colors.

Each bowl will be $18 and includes a to-go container of chili or soup of your choice (made by volunteers) until we run out! PLUS a dessert!

This is a fundraiser to support MWCA’s various programs. As a non-profit community arts center, we deeply appreciate how much you love our work and mission.

Saturday Soiree Drop-in Workshops

Monthly creative parties!

Drop-in and see what we’re up to! No pre-registration required and workshops are open to all ages. Little ones may need help from their grown-up.

​Pottery Project:

Handbuilt bowls with Rebecca. Drop-in at 11, 12, 1, 2 or 3:00 — $20 per bowl. Your bowl will be ready in two weeks.

​

Beaded bracelets with Julie:

Create your own bracelet(s), choosing from 1000’s beads –$8 per bracelet, charms are available for an addiditional cost. Drop-in at 10, 11, 12, 2 or 3:00

And don’t forget to browse the Gallery and the best gift shop around – unique and affordable items made for you by over 70 of our artists and makers! ​Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more! Visit the Gallery, too!



​Soirees are brought to you by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs