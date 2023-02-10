Soup-er Bowl Saturday Soiree at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts on Feb. 11

Join in the Soup-er Bowl fun at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts this Saturday, Feb. 11
SOUP-er Bowl Saturday Soiree!
February Soiree: February 11
We start serving at 11:30 – until we run out!
Come early for the best selection of bowls!
See this reel on Facebook for a preview – and YES we are pre-selling bowls! Buy your bowl, keep your receipt and come back Saturday for your soup!
We’re bringing back our SOUPer 😎popular SOUPer Bowl 🥣 event!!
Just in time for the Super Bowl – you’ll have some great food and serving bowls!
Rebecca and her students and other potters here (Linda Russell and others) have made 160+ bowls for you to choose from – different styles and sizes and colors.
Each bowl will be $18 and includes a to-go container of chili or soup of your choice (made by volunteers) until we run out! PLUS a dessert!
This is a fundraiser to support MWCA’s various programs. As a non-profit community arts center, we deeply appreciate how much you love our work and mission.
Saturday Soiree Drop-in Workshops
Monthly creative parties!
Drop-in and see what we’re up to! No pre-registration required and workshops are open to all ages. Little ones may need help from their grown-up.
Pottery Project:
Handbuilt bowls with Rebecca. Drop-in at 11, 12, 1, 2 or 3:00 — $20 per bowl. Your bowl will be ready in two weeks.
Beaded bracelets with Julie:
Create your own bracelet(s), choosing from 1000’s beads –$8 per bracelet, charms are available for an addiditional cost. Drop-in at 10, 11, 12, 2 or 3:00
And don’t forget to browse the Gallery and the best gift shop around – unique and affordable items made for you by over 70 of our artists and makers! Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more! Visit the Gallery, too!
Soirees are brought to you by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs
