South Walton Community Center in Social Circle has its official Ribbon Cutting

Ribbon Cutting of South Walton Community Center on Aug. 12, 2022. Photo credit: Melanie Ann Jackson

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 14, 2022) – Up until this month, there were two parks and recreation community centers in Walton County – one in Monroe and one in Loganville. There is now a third one – the South Walton Community Center in Social Circle.

In Sept. 2020, construction began on the new community center in Social Circle – and Friday, Aug. 12, it had its official Ribbon Cutting. The center is located at 573 FairPlay Drive – across the street from the South Walton ball fields/next to Stephens Park (the old football field).

The Walton County Board of Commissioners had voted to build the center after considering a design presented by the Social Circle Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. The recreation center was built by Walton County to serve the community, including the community’s seniors as well as its youth, with funds from the County Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). It had an initial budget of $4.7 million and includes a basketball court, an indoor track and an exercise room.

The new Community Center opens to the public on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. For hours of operation, visit Walton County Community Centers.

More photos of the Ribbon Cutting and the Community Center are available on the Walton County Government Facebook page at this link.