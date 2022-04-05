Southern Metalcraft Inc breaks ground on its new location in Social Circle

From left: Shane Short, Executive Director of the Development Authority of Walton County, Greg and Staci Williams, owners of Southern Metalcraft Inc, Robbie Hooker, Superintendent of Social Circle City Schools, Carrie Booher, Assistant Superintendent of Social Circle City Schools and Aaron Robinson, CTAE / Assessment Director of Social Circle City Schools at the groundbreaking of the new Southern Metalcraft, Inc. facility in Social Circle. Photo credit: Melanie Ann Jackson

On March 30, 2022, Southern Metalcraft Inc., broke ground on its new location in Social Circle. The company is currently established in Lithonia but has chosen Social Circle as their new home. It will be built at 885 Industrial Blvd in Social Circle. Owners Greg and Staci Williams were on hand with local officials from Walton County, the City of Social Circle and Social Circle City Schools for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“They will be a wonderful addition to our community. They are already partnering with Social Circle City Schools,” said Dessa Morris Workforce Development Director for the Development Authority of Walton County.

Incorporated in 1974, SMI is a precision sheet metal fabricator specializing in laser cutting, bending and welding.

“We are a full-service custom sheet metal fabrication shop that works with steel, stainless, aluminum, specialty alloys, and nonmetals. Meeting our customers’ needs requires modern shop equipment that can handle prototype, medium, and large production projects,” SMI noted on its Facebook page.

The company employs about 45 people and, according to Staci Williams, most of the current employees will transfer to the new location when it opens.

“While we anticipate most of them transferring with us from Lithonia, we will also have, and do have, additional positions open – probably 5-10. Positions include welders, laser operators and fabricators,” she said. Click or tap on this link for more information or to apply for one of the current open positions.

Williams said they anticipate the new facility opening in the summer or fall of 2023.

Photo gallery of Southern Metalcraft, Inc. groundbreaking of its Social Circle facility on March 30, 2022.

Photo Credit: Melanie Ann Jackson



