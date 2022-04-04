Southern Metalcraft is hiring

Southern Metalcraft, of Lithonia, is currently hiring. The company broke ground last week on a new facility in Social Circle. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to submit an application.

Editor’s Note: This job posting was obtained from the Southern Metalcraft career website on March 3, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

As one of the premier precision metal fabricators in Georgia we are seeking experienced team members for the following positions – Shipping/Receiving Coordinator, Welder, Press Brake Operator, Laser Operator, and General Shop Assistant. If you are Principled, Dependable, Team Oriented, Quality Minded, and have a Passion for Growth Southern Metalcraft is looking for you! Southern Metalcraft is located East of downtown Atlanta and offers a 4-day/10-hour per day work week, compensation based on experience, and a competitive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage options along with a matching 401k retirement plan. We have invested in best metal fabrication equipment on the market today, but the talented team member is the driving force behind our success. “Job” seekers need not apply but if you are interested in a career and becoming part of a growing and motivated company the links below may provide you with that opportunity. Southern Metalcraft

MIG and TIG Welder

You need 2-years of recent welding experience.

Click here to begin the application and testing process (requires about 30 minutes).

Press Brake Operator

You need: Tape measure and caliper reading knowledge and general computer skills.

Click here to begin the application and testing process (requires about 30 minutes).

Laser Operator (CO2 & Fiber)

You need: Tape measure and caliper reading knowledge and general computer skills.

Click here to begin the application and testing process (requires about 30 minutes).

Shop Assistant

You need: A willingness to work with others and learn; this is an entry-level position.

Click here to begin the application and testing process (requires about 30 minutes).