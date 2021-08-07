Southern Violence and Wrestling at Southern Brewing Company Aug. 14

Southern Violence And Wrestling returns to its birthplace – Monroe, Ga.

Southern Violence And Wrestling returns to Monroe on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Mance Warner, one of the top names on the independent wrestling circuit today, will be bringing the heat.

Lariats and Light Beers will begin at 7 p.m. live from The Southern Brewing Company located at 123 North Lumpkin Street in Monroe. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 – 12 years.

Action for the night includes:

-Mance Warner vs Brad Cash in a WCW Hardcore Rules Match

-Brandon Whatley vs Trever Aeon

-Bobby D vs Axl Foley vs Eric Silva

-Irving West and Dominic Stuckey vs The Gotch Brothers for The SVW Tag Titles

-Machine and Kamikaze Kid vs Tyler Graves and Perfect Sam

-Andey Ripley vs Charlie Punk (womens match)

-Austin Towers vs Deandre Jackson for The SVW Hoss Fight Title