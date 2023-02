Preparations are well underway for the 2023 Special Olympics and you can support the effort while enjoying a tasty spaghetti dinner this Saturday.

From 4 – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, a spaghetti plate can be purchased at the Loganville Baptist Church (across the road from Loganville City Hall).

The cost of the meal is still just $7 and it includes spaghetti, bread, salad, a drink and a dessert. Dine-in or take out.