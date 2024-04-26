Special couple honored for their decades of service to the Walton County Special Olympics

Each year in April when the Special Olympics roll around in Walton County, you will find Janice and Harold Tribble in the thick of it. But their contribution to the event begins long before the games do. In fact, it usually begins almost as soon as the previous year’s games conclude. From raising funds, to organizing things and making sure the special athletes from the County are recognized for their talents, they are there doing whatever is necessary. And so much organization, fundraising and volunteering goes into the Walton County Special Olympics each year to make it a special day for these young athletes.

This year, organizers of Walton Special Olympics let the Tribbles know just how much their decades of service to the Olympics and the special athletes is appreciated.

At the end of Opening Ceremonies on April 18, 2024, the new Olympic Cauldron was dedicated in honor of these two long-time volunteers and supporters. The Tribbles have served on the board for Walton Special Olympics and volunteered at Special Olympic events for about 40 years.

Photo credits: Deborah Carmichael Stewart for the Walton Tribune

Chasity Stewart presented the cauldron and spoke of the amazing contribution that Janice and Harold have made to the event, year in and year out.

“Today, we honor the lives and legacies of two extraordinary individuals, Harold and Janice Tribble, a true power couple in our community. As a retired educator, Janice Tribble continues to inspire us with her dedication to shaping the minds and hearts of countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of so many. Her selfless spirit extends far beyond the classroom, as she generously volunteers her time and talents to serve others, embodying the true essence of compassion and kindness. Alongside her, her husband, Harold has been a pillar of strength and support, standing by her side as they both dedicated themselves to making a difference in the lives of others. Their unwavering faith and devotion to serving under our Lord and Savior are evident in every aspect of their lives. Janice and Harold Tribble live with a grace and humility that inspires all who know them, and their impact continues to resonate in our hearts and in the community. Today, we celebrate lives lived with purpose, love, and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. As we honor this extraordinary couple, let us carry forward their legacy of service, kindness, and faith, knowing that they continue to make a profound impact on our lives and in our community. May their spirits continue to guide and inspire us all,” Stewart said.

She went on to quote Ecclesiastes 4:9-10:

“‘Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.‘ In my opinion this scripture reflects the strength and support for each other, and the impact of their partnership in serving others.”

And with that, the 2024 Walton County Special Olympics began.

Photo credits: Deborah Carmichael Stewart for the Walton Tribune

It takes months of organizing to plan and execute the Walton County Special Olympics each year, but those involved say the pure joy exhibited by the athletes make it all worthwhile.

Walton Living Magazine had a story in 2017 on the Tribbles’ dedication to the community of special athletes and the Walton County Special Olympics. You can click or tap on this link to read the story written by Robbie Schwarz at that time.

