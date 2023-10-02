Special guest at Saturday’s Back the Blue Car Show in Loganville is Sam Mahdavi of Sam’s Garage

The Masters Car Club is partnering with the City of Loganville to present the fourth annual Back the Blue Car Show – and this time there will be a special guest in attendance. David Sparks says that national television celebrity Sam Mahdavi, the executive produce and host of Sam’s Garage & Lokar TV Shows.

“Sam will be at the show checking out the show cars, talking with fans, and will present our trophies to the winners,” Sparks said.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 on Main Street in Downtown Loganville. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes, music, a raffle and vendors on site. Proceeds will benefit the Loganville Police Department and other first responders.

For more information, call 404-725-4960.

