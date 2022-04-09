Special Weather Statement: Fire and Ice… well almost

Fire Danger this afternoon – Frost Advisory tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued two Weather alerts for the local area for this afternoon, tonitht and into tomorrow morning. It may not be quite for fire and ice, but it is close. There are high fire danger conditions this afternoon and into this evening due to strong winds. This is followed by a Frost Advisory between 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday.

Fire Alert:

Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts over 25 MPH. Relative Humidities south of a line from Columbus to Macon to Sandersville are forecast to reach the mid 20s, with relative humidity values north of this line to remain in the 30s. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. National Weather Service

Frost Advisory:

Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and west central Georgia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. National Weather Service