Spiderman, Touch a Truck and Spread Your Wings Photowall at Walnut Grove Park Market Saturday

The July Market at Walnut Grove is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at the city park at 1021 Park Street, Loganville Georgia. There will be the usual food, fun and vendors, including a Hot Dog and Hamburger plates Lions fundraiser as well as the Rollin Chicks food truck ice cream by Scoops.

Some of the fun events for the little ones this month will include a visit by Spiderman and an opportunity to Touch a Truck and meet some of the hero first responders who crew them. The Spread Your Wings photo wall offers an opportunity to take a one of a kind photograph of the angel in you.