Spring 2023 graduates announced at The University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (06/12/2023)– Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama’s spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.

Alyssa-Brianna Berenguer of Monroe, GA (30655) received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science

Robin Canady of Social Circle, GA (30025) received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michael Evjene of Social CIrcle, GA (30025) received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Aleksandra Osinska of Monroe, GA (30656) received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Ashley Thornton of Monroe, GA (30655) received the following degree(s): Educational Specialist

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.