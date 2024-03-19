Spring Craft Fair in Loganville Saturday

Spring is finally here and that means so is the spring craft season. Walton County Parks and Recreation is getting in on the trend this Saturday with a Spring Craft Fair at Meridian Park located at 105 Generation Blvd in Loganville

Head that way for a variety of vendors, some who take cash and others who may take debit or credit cards. The fair will continue from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Stop by and see what they have to offer. They even have a few tables still available if anyone has craft items they would like to sell. Tables can be reserved online or in person at Meridian, Felker, or South Walton Community Centers.

