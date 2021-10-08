St. Alban’s Church to host Blessing of the Animals in Monroe Saturday

There will also be a hay rides from the church parking lot

St. Alban’s Church in Monroe will have a Blessing of the Animals at the church on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. So if you’re in town for the Fall Festival with your pets for the costume contest, stop by the church and have your pets blessed. The Blessing of the Animals is an annual October event in the Episcopalian community in honor of St. Francis of Assisi – the patron saint of animals and the environment. St. Francis is a reminder of the relevance of always being kind to animals and the environment. So in October every year, St. Alban’s Church in Monroe holds a special event to bless animals. People arrive at church with dogs, cats, rabbits and more to get blessings in honor of St. Francis. This Saturday, between 10 and 11 a.m. (possibly until noon) you’re invited to bring your pets to be blessed and receive a complimentary certificate of the blessing

St. Alban’s will have a Hayride free to the entire family! The ride will start in the church parking lot. St. Alban’s Church is located at 210 N. Broad Street in Monroe.

Photo credit: St. Alban’s

