St. Alban’s Church to host Soup and Sandwiches Lenten Supper during lent

Every Wednesday during Lent, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Monroe will be hosting a Lenten Soup and Sandwich Supper before their evening program. The meal will begin at about 5 p.m. and this will be followed by an evening program.

This will begin on Wednesday, March 9, and will occur every Wednesday until April 13. Lent ends of April 14, Good Friday is April 15 and Easter follows on Sunday, April 17.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is located at 210 N Broad Street in Monroe, across the road from Monroe City Hall.