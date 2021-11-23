State Troopers and officers encourage safe driving behavior this Thanksgiving Holiday



(Atlanta, GA) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) will be out in full force this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday travel period. The 102-hour holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

“Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers will be patrolling interstates and secondary roads throughout the state to reduce traffic crashes, and deter unsafe driving behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, and driving while impaired. Our primary focus is to make the roadways safer this holiday period for our residents and guests,” said Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 659 crashes, resulting in 370 injuries. Statewide, there were 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 24 deaths. Of those crashes, GSP investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 17 fatalities. In addition to crash investigations, Troopers and Officers arrested more than 290 people for driving under the influence, while issuing over 11,400 citations and nearly 13,400 warnings.

“Motorists should make sure their vehicle is ready for the road, travel with patience, allow plenty of time to reach their destinations, obey the posted speed limit, ensure every occupant is properly restrained in their vehicle, and never drive distracted or impaired,” added Colonel Wright.

Here are some travel tips to keep in mind this holiday weekend:

Obey the posted speed limit.

Do not drive impaired (this includes alcohol and/or drugs/medication).

Do not follow too closely behind the vehicle in front of you.

Buckle Up!

Pay attention to the road.

Plan your trip.

Do not leave children and pets in hot cars.

Stay alert of your surroundings and show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads.

According to INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.

Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel Day Worst Time Best Time Wednesday 12:00 – 8:00PM After 9:00PM Thursday 12:00 – 3:00PM Before 11:00AM Friday 1:00 – 4:00PM Before 11:00AM Saturday 2:00 – 7:00PM Before 12:00PM Sunday 1:00 – 7:00PM Before 12:00PM

Source: INRIX

During the holiday period, an updated traffic fatality count will be published on the Department of Public Safety’s Twitter page: http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.