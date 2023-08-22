Stevanie Reynolds named chief nursing officer for Piedmont Walton Hospital

Stevanie Reynolds has been named chief nursing officer for Piedmont Walton Hospital. Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (August 21, 2023) – Piedmont Walton Hospital recently named Stevanie Reynolds chief nursing officer for the 77-bed facility. Reynolds brings nearly 20 years of hospital nursing and leadership experience to the role.

Reynolds has been a part of the Piedmont system since 2015 and is recognized for building strong relationships with nurses and physicians across the health system. Most recently, she served as the director for quality and safety integration, leading the planning, monitoring and director of Piedmont Walton and Piedmont Newton hospitals’ quality and safety programs. Partnering with key stakeholders, she standardized both hospitals’ quality management oversight groups, working with them to identify operational priorities that support Piedmont’s quality and safety goals and intended outcomes, which include improvements on publicly reported quality measures.

“I’m very excited to have Stevanie join the Piedmont Walton senior leadership team,” said Piedmont Walton CEO Blake Watts. “Stevanie brings to this position incredible bedside nursing experience and a comprehensive understanding of initiating and sustaining quality improvements that will greatly benefit our patients and the community.”

Reynolds started her nursing career at Rockdale Medical Center, which later became part of the Piedmont system, where she worked in the intensive care unit. She gained experience caring for patients with complex disease processes while coordinating multidisciplinary teams and developing nurse-driven protocols to enhance patient-centered care and increase the unit’s response to codes. Five years later, Stevanie moved to the ICU at Newton Medical Center, which also later joined the Piedmont system. Within a year, she was promoted to the clinical manager role, in which she served during the integration into the Piedmont system before transitioning to serve as director of inpatient services.

Reynolds holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Nursing Leadership from Clayton State University College of Nursing. In addition to her work at Piedmont, she serves as an advisory board member and clinic volunteer at Willing Helpers Medical Clinic in Covington. She is also a volunteer and board member for Newton College and Career Academy.

Reynolds has received several nursing awards in her career, including the Piedmont Newton Nurse Leader of the Year, and was highlighted as a “Newton Citizen Magazine Unsung Hero.” She has been married to her husband for 11 years, and together they have five children.