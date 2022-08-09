Steven Durocher, M.D., named Piedmont Walton Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Steven Durocher, Chief Medical Officer of Piedmont Walton Hospital

Monroe, Ga. (August 9, 2022 )— Piedmont Walton Hospital has announced Steven Durocher, M.D, as the hospital’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Durocher has practiced emergency medicine at Piedmont Walton for more than 13 years and will maintain his clinical duties as an emergency medicine doctor in addition to his role as CMO.

“I am excited to continue working with Steven in his new role as CMO,” said Piedmont Walton CEO Larry Ebert. “He brings a great deal of experience and clinical leadership to the hospital’s executive team and will continue to be a valuable member of the Piedmont Walton medical team.”

Dr. Durocher has practiced at Piedmont Walton Hospital since 2009 in the emergency department. He has served as the department’s medical director since 2016. In that role, he has concentrated on improving how patients receive care in the emergency department, as well as after hospital admission or discharge.

Dr. Durocher is the acting Chief of Staff at Piedmont Walton, the Chairman of the Professional Practice Evaluation Committee, serves on the Credentials Committee and Medical Executive Committee, and is a member of the Piedmont Walton Hospital Board of Directors. He also serves as the medical director for Walton EMS.

Dr. Durocher is a board-certified family medicine physician with over 20 years of experience, primarily in emergency medicine. In addition to his work at Piedmont Walton Hospital, he is a volunteer physician at Mercy Health Center Free Clinic. He also provides medical coverage for the University of Georgia Athletic Association at Sanford Stadium.

Dr. Durocher attended the University of Georgia as an undergraduate. He earned a master of business administration degree at Augusta University and his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia. He completed his residency at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, S.C.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity and to join such a dedicated and talented leadership team at Piedmont Walton,” Dr. Durocher said. “I look forward to further expanding the care we provide and creating real change in healthcare.”

For more information on Piedmont Walton Hospital, visit piedmont.org.