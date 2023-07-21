Storm activity keeps WCFR busy Thursday evening

Tree down on Wall Road in Walton County during storms on July 20, 2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 20, 2023) – Severe Thunderstorm warnings between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday evening kept local firefighters busy as a rash of storms hit the area.

“We had trees, and power lines down all over the area,” said Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League.

Toward the end of the event, at 7:37 p.m., a house was struck by lightning on Hightower Ridge Road in Walnut Grove, but only caused minor damage to the exterior siding, according to League.