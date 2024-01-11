Storm takes it toll in areas of Walton County

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, the River Flood Warning remained in effect.

Flooded yard of a home in Walton County. Photo credit: Melanie Jackson

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 10, 2024) – The storm that passed through much of the south east on Tuesday, including Walton and surrounding counties, left some damage in its wake.

According to Walton County government, road closures began with Claude Brewer Road at Twin Lakes Drive and Rowe Road at Vinies Drive, which were both dealing with flooding issues due to the heavy downpours, and it just went downhill from there. By the time the rain eased in the early afternoon the following additional roads had to be closed due to flooding.

•Locklin Cemetery Road at Wooden Bridge

•John W. Breedlove between Old Athens Hwy & Ike Stone Road

•Willie Watkins Road between Ike Stone and Old Athens Hwy

•North Cross Lane

•Mt. Carmel Church Road between Thurston Snow Road & Jones Woods Road

•Carl Moon Road between Michael Rd and Bradley Gin Rd

•Hodges Road at Broadnax Mill Road

•Indian Creek Road at the bridge

Loganville, however, fared the worst when part of Stonecrest Drive completely washed away. Crews with the City of Loganville had hoped to be able to sure up the road to get one lane open, but once the water had receded enough to assess the damage, officials realized it would take more to even achieve that.

Damage on Stonecrest Drive in Loganville as a result of heavy rains on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo credit: The city of Loganville

“Crews will begin working tomorrow to temporarily fix part of the roadway so that one lane can be reopened. However, the repairs required to permanently fix the roadway are extensive and will likely take some time to complete,” City of Loganville public information officer Brett Fowler said. “That project will start in the next few days. One lane of the roadway will remain open during the repair process. We thank all the residents for their patience during this time.”

With more rain and thunderstorms predicted again for Friday, it is worth taking note of the information shared by Walton County officials in the wake of Tuesday’s storms.

Safety Reminders:

•Drive Slowly: Reduced visibility and slippery roads require extra caution.

•Keep a Safe Distance: Maintain a safe following distance to allow for sudden stops.

•Turn on Headlights: Ensure your headlights are on for better visibility.

•Avoid Flooded Areas: Never attempt to drive through flooded roads; “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

•Stay Informed: Follow local news and weather updates for the latest information.

Let’s work together to ensure everyone’s safety. Please share this post with your friends and family to keep them informed. As things change, we will update this post on road closures and other information. Remember, it’s better to be safe than sorry!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

