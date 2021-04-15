Strange Taco Bar coming to Monroe late 2021

Another new restaurant on track to open in Monroe later this year recently gave the community an opportunity to get a taste of its brand of cuisine. It did this last week at Sunday Brunch at the Southern Brewing Company in Monroe located at 123 Lumpkin St. in Monroe.

This, however, was just a taste of things to come. The Strange Taco Bar plans on opening a permanent location at the other end of N. Lumpkin Street in the building recently vacated by Lane’s BBQ. Strange Taco Bar, to open at 127 N. Lumpkin St., is the latest venture of Chris Collins and partners of L.R. Burger fame. It will extend the entertainment area on N. Lumpkin Street that was recently the home of such events as the 2020 Battle of the Burgers.

As was the case with L.R. Burger, Monroe’s Strange Taco Bar will not be the owners first venture into a particular brand of cuisine. A Strange Taco Bar has been operating in Lawrenceville since the summer of 2017 – as featured in the Gwinnett Daily Post at that time.

If you want to find out what tacos you will be able to get from there on Taco Tuesday, or any other day of the week, get a look at the menu from the Lawrenceville location at this link. It features chicken, pork, beef, shrimp or Mahi as well as vegetarian dishes either in a taco or a bowl. And some, like the Nashville Hot, offer a little heat to spice things up.

To find out when and where the Strange Taco Bar will be bringing the food truck to town to give the community more opportunities to get an early taste of what to expect, or to follow the progress on when it will open its permanent location, follow it on the Strange Taco Bar Monroe’s Facebook page.