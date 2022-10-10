Strange Taco Bar in Monroe is now open for business

Photos courtesy of Strange Taco

MONROE, GA (Oct. 10, 2022) If you’re looking for your Taco Tuesday fix this week, you have one more location in which to do it. Strange Taco at 127 N Lumpkin Street in Monroe is now fully open for business and waiting to serve you. It is located next to the Southern Brewing Company in Monroe

Contributed Photo

Strange Taco Bar is the latest venture of Chris Collins and partners of L.R. Burger fame. Its location is perfectly placed to extend the entertainment area on N. Lumpkin Street in time for the 2022 Battle of the Burgers scheduled for Oct. 22.

As was the case with L.R. Burger, Monroe’s Strange Taco Bar is not the owners first venture into a particular brand of cuisine. A Strange Taco Bar has been operating in Lawrenceville since the summer of 2017 – as featured in the Gwinnett Daily Post at that time. The menu features chicken, pork, beef, shrimp or Mahi as well as vegetarian dishes either in a taco or a bowl. And some, like the Nashville Hot, offer a little heat to spice things up.

Strange Taco in Monroe has now been open to the public for a full week to some rave reviews. It is currently offering $3 tacos from 3 – Taco Tuesday ($4 if you choose Steak, Gyro, Mahi, Shrimp). You can get the full menu here.

You can find out more information on the Strange Taco Bar Monroe’s Facebook page.