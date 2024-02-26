Students and staff at CMS in Monroe celebrate Black History Month with interactive museum

Contributed photos from Carver Middle School

Walton County’s African American population has deep roots in the Georgia red clay. To honor and remember Black History Month, Carver Middle School created an interactive museum for students and staff alike.

Each grade level class and every elective course called a Connection are competing in a door decorating contest featuring people and their contributions to Black history. Students will collaborate with their teachers to create a museum stop.

Sixth-grade teachers will be commemorating scientists and innovators including Katherine Johnson from the movie and book Hidden Figures. Seventh graders have been assigned sports figures such as local Olympian Javienne Oliver. Civil rights activists will grace the 8th grade doors. Lastly, the Connection hallway will emphasize Blacks who have made contributions to the Arts.

“Considering the fact that Black history is also American history, we wanted to celebrate all aspects.” 7th-grade administrator Kristin Fanning says. “Each door is an interactive and engaging mini lesson. It’s our hope that not only the students will learn, but our staff too.”

Fanning also states that each hallway’s doors will be voted on and the most compelling door for that grade level will win.

Susan Enfinger, Director of Middle School Curriculum and Instruction and Ilene Moss from the Walton County Board of Education office were the esteemed judges. First place winners were 6th grade Whitney Almand, 7th grade Kelly Alford, 8th grade Olivia William and Connections Maria Taylor.

“It is our hope that we transform Carver every February into a living, breathing and interactive museum.” Fanning says. “I know our students now will be entries in future CMS Black History Museums.”

