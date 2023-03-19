Students Earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2022 Semester

ATLANTA, GA (03/17/2023)– The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Brandon Boyett of Loganville (30052)

Dinyar Islam of Atlanta (30052)

Hunter Melton of Monroe (30655)

Brett Patrick of Social Circle (30025)

Madeleine Tran of Loganville (30052)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.