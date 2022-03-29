Students have until April 13 to submit entry in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Second place winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition Marnie Couch, of George Walton Academy.

Monroe, GA – Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) today reminds students in grades nine through twelve that the deadline for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition is quickly approaching. Students wishing to participate may submit their artwork to one of the Congressman’s three district offices by Wednesday, April 13th. The first-place entry will represent Georgia’s 10th District for one year in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

“Each year, I’m proud to join my colleagues from across the nation in presenting the Congressional Art Competition,” Hice said. “I’m always amazed by the enthusiasm and talent of our students, and I appreciate the opportunity to showcase their artwork to the community and feature one special piece to represent our district in our nation’s capital.”

Congressman Hice will announce the winner and present awards for the top entries on Saturday, April 30th during a ceremony at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. A reception and artwork viewing will precede this event at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts.

For more information including competition guidelines, please visit Congressman Hice’s website or email Mark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.