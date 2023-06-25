Local students help with Oconee garden that honors UNG military history

Students in a biology class on UNG’s Oconee Campus have created a Red, White and Blue Honor Garden as part of the pollinator garden on campus. Contributed photo

DAHLONEGA, GA (06/22/2023)– Students in a biology class on the University of North Georgia’s (UNG) Oconee Campus have created the Red, White and Blue Honor Garden as part of the pollinator garden on campus.

As part of Susan Brantley’s environmental science lab, students researched plants that flower in red, white and blue that would thrive in the climate and soil type present in the garden, while keeping in mind the importance of growing native plants.

“It was a great project. Students have been here from the planning to the planting. It’s something they can come back and look at,” Brantley, a senior lecturer of biology, said. “It’s rewarding. They worked very hard, and they did a great job. These students have a footprint on our campus. This gives them a lasting connection to UNG.”

The Red, White, and Blue Honor Garden was made possible through a Sesquicentennial Celebration mini-grant. Recognizing UNG’s legacy of scholarship, leadership and service, the Sesquicentennial serves as an opportunity to honor the university’s heritage, celebrate its present achievements, and focus on where it will lead next.

“This garden is dedicated to honoring the past, present and future military service of our nation,” Dr. Gary Adcox, director of campus success and strategic retention initiatives, said. “It stands in tribute to their military service and the rich military history of the University of North Georgia. It endures as a lasting symbol of our deep appreciation of their service and sacrifice to our nation in both peacetime and times of conflict.” UNG dedicated the garden on April 21.

Students from the local area who participated include:

Kolton Goodbar from Monroe

Noah Jannett from Loganville

Jacob Moore from Loganville

Kayla Roberts from Monroe

Logan Rutledge from Monroe

Briana Smith from Monroe

Mikayla Torbett from Monroe

Carter Hutton, a sophomore who is pursuing an associate degree in general studies and plans to earn a degree in political science, is grateful for the prominent placement of the garden. He looks forward to seeing the progress of growth any time he drives by campus.

For him, participation in the patriotic gardening project brought valuable learning. He is also excited for the upcoming addition of fruits and vegetables that will supply the UNG Food Pantry.

“I learned that insects and pollinators are extremely important. Growing your own food is a great method of sustainability,” Hutton said. “Gardening can be fun. You put something in the ground and see it grow from a seed into a plant.”

Harrison Campbell, a sophomore pursuing a degree in management, grew up doing garden work on his grandparents’ farm in Washington state. He enjoyed learning about the European honeybees in the community that are not native but also not invasive.

“When new students come in, they can take the new nature trail and look at this garden,” Campbell said. “They can see what you can do at a university in addition to the academics.”

