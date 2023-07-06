Local students make Dean’s List at Georgia Tech for the Spring 2023 Semester

ATLANTA, GA (07/05/2023)– The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2023. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Spring Rawl of Monroe (30655)

Hunter Melton of Monroe (30655)

Benjamin Howard of Monroe (30655)

Victor Ung of Loganville (30052)

Brandon Boyett of Loganville (30052)

Vanessa Samuels of Loganville (30052)

John Fortner of Loganville (30052)

Brett Patrick of Social Circle (30025)

Julianne Cato of Loganville (30052)

