Loca students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2023 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/22/2023)– Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,400 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area named to the President’s List are:
- Katelyn Eberly of Loganville, majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Xavier Ayres of Loganville, majoring in Finance
- Matthew Hammer of Loganville, majoring in Finance-Interest
- Faith Steele of Monroe, majoring in Finance
- Jasmine Forrester of Monroe, majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Nathaly Guevara of Loganville, majoring in Marketing
- J’Lyssa Webster of Loganville, majoring in Accounting
- Alana Allison of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Jessica Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Management-Interest
- Michael Skelton of Social Circle, majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Savannah Smith of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Emma Ray of Loganville, majoring in Architecture
- Logan Smith of Social Circle, majoring in Architecture
- Nicholas Peck of Loganville, majoring in Construction Management
- Anthony Polidura of Loganville, majoring in Computer Game Design & Development
- Rex Lewis of Monroe, majoring in Civil Engineering
- Macey Ludolph of Monroe, majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Joshua Larue of Loganville, majoring in Industrial Engineering Technology
- Mouhamadou Diop of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Sean McAuliffe of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kendal Christian of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lashanah Johnson of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Savannah Johnson of Loganville, majoring in Nursing
- Josephine Pavlich of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Orlasha Phillips-Pickens of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Tystasia Pope of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Symia Pressley of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Olivia Spurlock of Monroe, majoring in Nursing
- Aurora Mata of Monroe, majoring in Human Services-Interest
- Sierra Neudorfer of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Benita Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Biochemistry
- Pamela Bowie of Loganville, majoring in Digital Animation
- Asha Butler of Loganville, majoring in Digital Animation
- Abigail Langston of Monroe, majoring in Art
- Magan Olhaye of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity
- Samuel Haas of Loganville, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Jada Maylor of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Cymone Parker of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Andrea Petrova of Monroe, majoring in Psychology
- Amber Chrones of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice
- Amberley Davis of Good Hope, majoring in Sociology
- John Tryall of Loganville, majoring in Sociology
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 43,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.
