Loca students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2023 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/22/2023)– Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,400 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students from your area named to the President’s List are:

Katelyn Eberly of Loganville, majoring in Middle Grades Education

Xavier Ayres of Loganville, majoring in Finance

Matthew Hammer of Loganville, majoring in Finance-Interest

Faith Steele of Monroe, majoring in Finance

Jasmine Forrester of Monroe, majoring in Marketing-Interest

Nathaly Guevara of Loganville, majoring in Marketing

J’Lyssa Webster of Loganville, majoring in Accounting

Alana Allison of Loganville, majoring in Management

Jessica Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Management-Interest

Michael Skelton of Social Circle, majoring in Entrepreneurship

Savannah Smith of Loganville, majoring in Management

Emma Ray of Loganville, majoring in Architecture

Logan Smith of Social Circle, majoring in Architecture

Nicholas Peck of Loganville, majoring in Construction Management

Anthony Polidura of Loganville, majoring in Computer Game Design & Development

Rex Lewis of Monroe, majoring in Civil Engineering

Macey Ludolph of Monroe, majoring in Electrical Engineering

Joshua Larue of Loganville, majoring in Industrial Engineering Technology

Mouhamadou Diop of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Sean McAuliffe of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Kendal Christian of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Lashanah Johnson of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Savannah Johnson of Loganville, majoring in Nursing

Josephine Pavlich of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Orlasha Phillips-Pickens of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Tystasia Pope of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Symia Pressley of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Olivia Spurlock of Monroe, majoring in Nursing

Aurora Mata of Monroe, majoring in Human Services-Interest

Sierra Neudorfer of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Benita Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Biochemistry

Pamela Bowie of Loganville, majoring in Digital Animation

Asha Butler of Loganville, majoring in Digital Animation

Abigail Langston of Monroe, majoring in Art

Magan Olhaye of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity

Samuel Haas of Loganville, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies

Jada Maylor of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Cymone Parker of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Andrea Petrova of Monroe, majoring in Psychology

Amber Chrones of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice

Amberley Davis of Good Hope, majoring in Sociology

John Tryall of Loganville, majoring in Sociology

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 43,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.